Ms Banks says she has Nicki Minaj to thank for changing her career for the ''better''.
Ms Banks says Nicki Minaj's public appraisal of her music has made people take notice of her.
The 24-year-old rising London rapper can count both the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker and Cardi B as fans, and the 'Flex N Finesse' hitmaker says Nicki tweeting her verse on the track 'Yu Zimme Rmx', which also features Lisa Mercedez and the original creator of the song, Stylo G, and inviting her to perform with her in 2017, has done wonders for her career with people at home now taking more of an interest in her music.
She told Metro.co.uk: ''You think you're good and are comfortable in your craft but when the biggest female rapper in the world says 'this girl is good', it makes people pay attention. ''It solidified by place in the UK scene more.
''If someone out of the scene can say 'this girl has talent', then people said we should get behind her more.
''It changed [my career] for the better, she opened me up to a new audience, people that love female rap.''
At the time, Nicki had tweeted the line: ''Yuh nuh affi ask when ya see me. See di house and cyar dat ah fimi. (sic)''
She then asked Banks: ''U gotta f*k w/me when we bring the tour to the UK next yr. Had all my ppl reciting the verse over n over last night. Last 2 bars is a mood (sic)''
Banks revealed last year she may be joining Nicki to perform at some of the UK shows on her joint 'NICKIHNDRXX Tour' with Future and Juice WRLD, which comes to London's The O2 arena on March 11.
Speaking last July, Banks said: ''She told me I should pack my bags.
''I started telling people I'm only doing London and she said 'girl I hope you know you're not only doing London' so we've been talking and I'm really gassed about it.
''[Nicki Minaj] is good peoples. I can't wait for the tour, I think I'm ready for the big arenas.''
Before then, she will be teaming up with Little Mix for a special performance at next week's BRIT Awards, on February 20, which will give her a chance to warm up for the Nicki show next month at the same venue.
Tweeting her excitement, she tweeted: ''I'm really performing w/ the biggest girl group in the world gonna add a lil hood vibe Make sure you tune into The BRITs 2019 live 20/02 on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. If you're not in the UK, watch it on YouTube.com/BRITs #GodIsGOOD (sic)''
