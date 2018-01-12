The mother of the child at the centre of the H&M race storm says the furore was ''unnecessary''.

Terry Mango - who hails from Stockholm in Sweden - has reacted to the recent controversy, which stemmed from the retailer posting an ad featuring her five-year-old son wearing a jumper that says ''coolest monkey in the jungle''.

Terry has taken to Facebook to address the situation, writing: ''Am the mum and this is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modelled... stop crying wolf all the time, unnecessary issue here... get over it (sic)''

In fact, Terry explained that she ''really doesn't understand'' the fuss that has erupted over the ad.

She continued: ''Not coz am choosing not to but because it's not my way of thinking sorry (sic)''

Later, Terry said: ''Everyone is entitled to their opinion.''

By contrast, The Weeknd has ended his partnership with H&M due to the controversial ad.

Alongside a picture of the controversial commercial, The Weeknd - who has a clothing line with the retailer - wrote on Twitter: ''woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... (sic)''

Meanwhile, in response to the backlash, H&M apologised to ''anyone this may have offended''.

The controversial photograph featured in the children's section of H&M's UK site, but the image of the child no longer features in the campaign.

The Swedish firm explained: ''This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.''