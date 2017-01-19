Gaming has moved from land-based locations to online, with brand new online casinos and betting sites popping up on an almost daily basis. Casino games are therefore more accessible now than ever before, with players being able to take your pick of your favourite game without having to leave the comfort of your home.

Casino Pros is a great source for the latest online casino reviews and news. However, there have been several games that seem to have stood the test of time and are as popular as ever before. Here are the top casino games played at both brick-and-mortar and online casinos.

Bingo

Bingo is a renowned game that lets players match randomly selected numbers to the numbers displayed on their card. The card typically consists of a 5x5 matrix represented by the letters making up the word 'Bingo.' The first person to form a particular pattern shouts out 'Bingo' and once the card is checked, is declared the winner.

Baccarat

Baccarat is known for its sophistication. Here players have three options to choose from, namely Player, Tie and Banker. When all players have placed their bet, the dealer hands out two cards each and the winning hand is determined by the higher of the two hands.

Roulette

Roulette is synonymous with its wheel and classic casino chips. During this game, the player must make a wager, the dealer spins the roulette wheel and releases a ball, which will land in a numbered slot on the wheel. You win if the ball lands in the slot on which you have wagered.

Poker

Poker is another popular card game that is based on a five card hand. You must place your cards in various hands to win, with the lowest to highest being as follows: high card, two pair, three of a kind, straight, flush, full house, four of a kind, straight flush, and royal flush. The player with the best hand wins the round. There are many versions of poker available for players, including Texas Holdem, Omaha Poker, and 7 Card Stud.

Blackjack

Blackjack is probably the most popular card game around and is played between the house and the player. The dealer hands out two cards, with the aim of the game being to get as close to 21 as possible without going over. This is a fun and entertaining game that requires some strategy to win.

Slots

Slots are machines that require you to either place a wager or insert coins into the machine, pull a handle or press a button causing the wheels to spin, and wait for the result. Usually, matching symbols appearing in a row or pattern results in a win. These games are popular because they are easy, laid-back, and requires little or no experience to play and even win.