H&M announces Moschino collaboration via Instagram live.

The Italian designers' creative director Jeremy Scott enlisted the help of supermodel pal Gigi Hadid to break the news at his 11th annual party held at the Coachella music festival on Saturday (14.04.18) as he brings his signature bold prints to the high street store - who have previously hosted collections with Balmain and Erdem - for the Moschino [tv] H&M collection.

Posting a picture of the pair on Instagram, he wrote: ''WITH MY LOVE @gigihadid LAST NIGHT AT MY COACHELLA BASH CELEBRATING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF MY @moschino X @hm COLLABORATION BOTH OF US ARE WEARING PEICES FROM THE COLLECTION OUT IN NOVEMBER ! WATCH THIS SPACE FOR MORE TO COME ! #HMOSCHINO [sic]''

Since taking over the brand in 2013, Jeremy designed clothes inspired by American pop culture, paying tribute to iconic brands and characters such as McDonalds, Spongebob Squarepants and Barbie but he wants this collection to capture the essence of his quirkiness with a more affordable price for his young fans.

Speaking to Vogue.com, he said: ''There's a silver sequined parka dress, denim pieces are all twisted into something else. Puffers and jackets are reconfigured into cropped things or double-long things. There's a sportswear-with-evening kind of feeling, like a hockey jersey with a train.

''This collaboration makes me feel like I'm able to give something again. Lots of young people love my clothes and we make phone cases and little things like that, but in order to have a 'lewk', I love that this is now something that will be affordable.''

According to Ann-Sofie Johansson - H&M's creative advisor - there will be 45 pieces of womenwear plus women's accessories, with 20 pieces of menswear plus accessories.

The collection will be available from November 8 in stores and online.