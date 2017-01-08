Moonlight has jumped back into the Oscars frame after picking up a Best Picture honour from the National Society of Film Critics in America.
Members have also given Barry Jenkins the Best Director award for the film, which was loosely based on his own youth in Miami, Florida.
Oscars favourite Casey Affleck picked up another Best Actor prize for his role in Manchester by the Sea, while veteran French actress Isabelle Huppert picked up the Best Actress honour for Elle and Things to Come.
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) picked up the supporting actor prizes.
