Montana Brown didn't wear ''any underwear'' at the Brit Awards 2019 on Wednesday night (21.02.19).
Montana Brown ditched her ''underwear'' for the Brit Awards 2019 on Wednesday night (21.02.19).
The former 'Love Island' contestant stepped out in a see-through nude dress and revealed that she took knickerless ''inspiration'' from iconic model Bella Hadid to make her daring look ''work''.
She told The Sun Online: ''Basically I'm not wearing any underwear. I've copied Bella Hadid, she was my inspiration.
''I don't care. If you can't wear knickers with your dress it's absolutely fine, you've got to make it work somehow.''
Montana, 23, donned the thong leotard and showed off her derrière on the red carpet admitting that she ''felt fabulous''.
Speaking on Instagram, Montana said: ''what a night.... best dressed? Worst dressed?
''A lot of speculation but all I know is I had a bloody fantastic evening, I felt fabulous and it was such a pleasure to see some music legends perform and congratulations to all the winners.
''You all smashed it maybe I'll wear something less see through next time... or maybe I won't (sic)''
The reality TV star paired her show-stopping look with gold platform sandals and diamond bracelets as she walked London's 02 arena red carpet in celebration of the annual music awards.
The awards ceremony - which was hosted by Jack Whitehall for the second year in a row - saw The 1975 win British Album of the Year for their album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online' and British Group, and Calvin Harris bag two gongs for Best Producer and British Single for One Kiss with Dua Lipa.
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'.
'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons, and it's quite the departure from his early sound.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
The end of GCSE exams is approaching and, while many students around the country will...