Montana Brown ditched her ''underwear'' for the Brit Awards 2019 on Wednesday night (21.02.19).

The former 'Love Island' contestant stepped out in a see-through nude dress and revealed that she took knickerless ''inspiration'' from iconic model Bella Hadid to make her daring look ''work''.

She told The Sun Online: ''Basically I'm not wearing any underwear. I've copied Bella Hadid, she was my inspiration.

''I don't care. If you can't wear knickers with your dress it's absolutely fine, you've got to make it work somehow.''

Montana, 23, donned the thong leotard and showed off her derrière on the red carpet admitting that she ''felt fabulous''.

Speaking on Instagram, Montana said: ''what a night.... best dressed? Worst dressed?

''A lot of speculation but all I know is I had a bloody fantastic evening, I felt fabulous and it was such a pleasure to see some music legends perform and congratulations to all the winners.

''You all smashed it maybe I'll wear something less see through next time... or maybe I won't (sic)''

The reality TV star paired her show-stopping look with gold platform sandals and diamond bracelets as she walked London's 02 arena red carpet in celebration of the annual music awards.

The awards ceremony - which was hosted by Jack Whitehall for the second year in a row - saw The 1975 win British Album of the Year for their album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online' and British Group, and Calvin Harris bag two gongs for Best Producer and British Single for One Kiss with Dua Lipa.