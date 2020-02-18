Molly Moorish gets ''boy advice'' from her dad Liam Gallagher.

The 21-year-old student - whose mother is singer Lisa Moorish - never met her famous father until she was 18 years old but they now have a very close relationship.

She said: ''I go to him for boy advice. He'll be like, 'Stay away from that one...'

''I've obviously got the eyebrows. I mean, they're big.''

The pair met for the first time in the 47-year-old rocker's local pub in 2018 and though Molly had a brief moment of thinking the situation was ''weird'', she was relieved to find the tension quickly melted away.

She told the new issue of Grazia magazine: ''We went to the pub and got on so well. For the build-up, I was not really thinking about it. Then, for the first five minutes, I was like, 'Oh, this is weird', and then it just was fine.''

But the pair could have had a more ''awkward'' first encounter after they attended the same BRIT Awards afterparty.

Molly said: ''I had no idea he was in the room until the next day. I read that and I was like, 'That could've been awkward...'''

Before meeting the former Oasis frontman, Molly had met her 18-year-old half-brother Gene - whose mother is Nicole Appleton - several times when she was around six years old.

She said: ''He doesn't remember it, but I do!''

And she came face-to-face with Lennon - Liam's 20-year-old son from his first marriage to Patsy Kensit - at an event after following one another on Instagram.

She recalled: ''We were both like... 'Oh, hi!' ''

Before connecting with Liam, Molly had been in regular contact with her uncle, Noel Gallagher - who is estranged from his sibling and former Oasis bandmate - but now she's established a relationship with her dad, they no longer communicate.

She said: ''We don't 'not speak' but we don't speak, if that makes sense.

''[It] wasn't my decision.''

The model insisted she never missed Liam - who also has six-year-old daughter, Gemma, who he has never met - when she was growing up because he'd never been part of her life.

She said: ''It was normal because it was just what I knew.''