Molly-Mae Hague has launched her new partywear edit with PrettyLittleThing.

The 20-year-old reality star - who coupled up with Tommy Fury on this year's 'Love Island' is a brand ambassador for the online fashion retailer and she has just launched her latest capsule collection.

She teased her fans on Instagram with a photo of herself dressed in an emerald suit from her collection on Wednesday (04.12.19) and wrote: ''My Party edit with PLT will be live as of 10AM tomorrow !!!! I'm so excited for this I could burst....''

Her new line is available from Thursday (05.12.19), just in time for the party season.

Molly-Mae's collection includes a dazzling 48 killer styles, from chic tailored trouser suit co-ords and PU trousers to embellished velvet blazers and figure-hugging sequin jumpsuits.

A message on the site reads: ''You heard it - our girl Molly-Mae is back with a party wardrobe to die for. Going 'out' out? Give your fit a seriously glam update with must-have pieces from our brand ambassador babe's latest edit. Whatever your plans, whether it's a special date night, drinks with your dolls or a boujee New Year's celebration, Molly-Mae has got the looks to see you through party season and beyond. Keep it chic in a tailored trouser suit co ord or bring those fierce vibes with PU trousers and a statement body. Feelin' glam? Level up with an embellished velvet blazer or figure-worshipping sequin jumpsuit and strappy heels. New Year, new 'drobe.''

The collection marks the 'Love Island' runner up's second collection with the brand after she launched her first in September 2019.

It was reported she had signed a huge £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing after she left the ITV2 villa last summer.