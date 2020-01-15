Molly Bernard has got engaged to her partner Hannah Lieberman.
Molly Bernard has got engaged.
The 'Younger' actress is delighted to be tying the knot with her partner Hannah Lieberman and took to Instagram to show off her new ring, which featured a central diamond and a half halo.
Molly shared a photo of herself with Hannah and their dog Henry and captioned the post: ''We said YES! [ring emoji] (sic)''
Molly's own happy news comes after she officiated her 'Younger' co-star Hilary Duff's wedding to Matthew Koma last month, alongside the groom's friend Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
Ahead of the ceremony, the 'Chicago Med' actress shared a photo of herself and the 'Superbad' actor in suits and wrote on Instagram: ''@mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff.''
The 31-year-old star portrays pansexual publicist Lauren in 'Younger' and previously admitted the role helped her understand her own sexuality.
She said in 2017: ''Her confidence has helped me a lot. It helped me in a few different ways: Her confidence helped me with my own kind of nervous and self struggles, but she's also helped me with my sexual identity.
''I don't identify as straight.''
At the time, she admitted she mainly dated men but felt it would be ''perfectly possible and wonderful to have a [relationship with a] woman or trans person.''
She added: ''I've always felt this way, but now it's part of the conversation, we can talk about it. There's language for it.''
