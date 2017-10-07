Mollie King wants a Saturdays reunion.

The 30-year-old singer admits life in the girl band - who went on hiatus in 2014 - was a ''dream come true'' and she hopes one day to perform again with Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes.

She said ''Being in The Saturdays was a dream come true and I'd love for there to be a reunion in the future.

''When you're in this industry, you've got to trust yourself and go with your gut and that's what we did.

''You have to try not to get wrapped up in anything.''

Mollie is currently competing on 'Strictly Come Dancing' withh AJ Pritchard, but she insists her pop background hasn't helped her at all.

She saidL ''I've had no official training whatsoever, so I want to learn how to dance.

''In The Saturdays' music videos, it was mostly striking a pose and 'shaking what you've got', rather than dancing.

''I don't feel prepared at all - I need to learn these moves.''

And though the 'Issues' hitmaker had some dance lessons when she was a child, she quickly gave up and tried something else after being told she moved like an ''elephant''.

She said: ''My mum took me to a ballet class when I was three or four but a teacher came up to her and said I danced like an elephant. So I went to play football instead.''

