Mod Sun is ''worried'' his nude photos could be leaked, after an alleged hacker threatened to post his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne's pictures online.
Mod Sun is ''worried'' his nude photos could be leaked, after an alleged hacker threatened to post his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne's pictures online.
The 21-year-old actress posted her own nude images online to take her ''power back'' following alleged threats she received from a hacker who claimed to have possession of the images, and now her former partner Mod Sun has said he's ''kinda scared'' that pictures he sent to Bella could be in the possession of the alleged hacker too.
He said: ''If her phone is hacked, I'm kinda scared that my s**t's gonna end up online with it. Luckily, I've been told I have a great c**k so maybe it'll be alright, but I was worried about that.''
Earlier this week, Bella was criticised by Whoopi Goldberg for her decision to post the images when the star said Bella should never have taken the images in the first place, and 32-year-old rapper Mod agrees.
He added: ''But that being said, Whoopi Goldberg said some real s**t. I ain't gonna be sending no crazy pictures no more.''
And if put in the same position as the 'Famous in Love' star, Mod Sun - whose real name is Derek Smith - says he would never post his pictures online.
Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''As what Bella did? Absolutely not. No, I wouldn't. I would let time do things, I would let time take care of itself. But everyone does s**t differently.''
Following backlash from Whoopi, Bella took to her Instagram Story to slam the actress for making her ''feel really bad'' about herself, and accused her of sending the wrong message to young girls.
She said: ''I was supposed to be on 'The View' but honestly I don't feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.
''I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. I hope you're happy. I really do.
''I really hope you're so f***ing happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide.
''You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation ...
''I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls. I would not want my [future] daughter learning that and I would never say that to her. OK, I'm done.''
We're obsessed with this Scottish hero.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...