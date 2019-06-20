Mod Sun is ''worried'' his nude photos could be leaked, after an alleged hacker threatened to post his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne's pictures online.

The 21-year-old actress posted her own nude images online to take her ''power back'' following alleged threats she received from a hacker who claimed to have possession of the images, and now her former partner Mod Sun has said he's ''kinda scared'' that pictures he sent to Bella could be in the possession of the alleged hacker too.

He said: ''If her phone is hacked, I'm kinda scared that my s**t's gonna end up online with it. Luckily, I've been told I have a great c**k so maybe it'll be alright, but I was worried about that.''

Earlier this week, Bella was criticised by Whoopi Goldberg for her decision to post the images when the star said Bella should never have taken the images in the first place, and 32-year-old rapper Mod agrees.

He added: ''But that being said, Whoopi Goldberg said some real s**t. I ain't gonna be sending no crazy pictures no more.''

And if put in the same position as the 'Famous in Love' star, Mod Sun - whose real name is Derek Smith - says he would never post his pictures online.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''As what Bella did? Absolutely not. No, I wouldn't. I would let time do things, I would let time take care of itself. But everyone does s**t differently.''

Following backlash from Whoopi, Bella took to her Instagram Story to slam the actress for making her ''feel really bad'' about herself, and accused her of sending the wrong message to young girls.

She said: ''I was supposed to be on 'The View' but honestly I don't feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality.

''I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. I hope you're happy. I really do.

''I really hope you're so f***ing happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide.

''You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation ...

''I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls. I would not want my [future] daughter learning that and I would never say that to her. OK, I'm done.''