Mod Sun has threatened to sell his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne's possessions on auction site eBay if she doesn't come and collect them from their shared storage unit.

The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Derek Smith - split from the 21-year-old actress-and-singer in April and he now wants Bella to take back her belongings so can move on for good.

And if she doesn't get her stuff soon, Smith is going to auction off her items in a ''poppin eBay store''.

When asked whether he still had some of Bella's stuff, he told TooFab: ''Yeah it's still here it's at the storage unit the Mod Sun storage unit, still currently. I still have it and I figure if she doesn't get it soon I'm gonna have a really, really poppin eBay site so keep your eyes open.''

He jokingly added: ''It's going like hot cakes, it's going off the lot, it's quick, it's in style right now.''

It seems the 'Famous In Love' hitmaker wasn't too happy with Smith's comments as she took to Twitter to slam the rapper for being ''hungry'' for ''press'' and accused him of calling the police when she attempted to retrieve her laptop from his house.

On Wednesday (29.05.19), she tweeted: ''Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn't u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p--y (sic)''

The 'Stoner Girl' hitmaker who started dating Bella in 2017 - then defended his actions claiming that Bella isn't ''the most trustworthy person'' and insisted he had suggested ''six times'' the pair meet up and exchange items.

He responded: ''Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor. I wasn't at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella...ur not the most trustworthy person. I've also told u 6 times since let's SWAP each other's stuff but which u refuse to gather mine (sic).''

He added: ''I'm doing good btw nice to hear from u. (sic)''