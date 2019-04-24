Mod Sun says his split from Bella Thorne ''hurts like hell''.

The 32-year-old rapper admits he is struggling in the wake of his split from the 'Famous In Love' actress but he insists he will be ''OK'' eventually.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column, he said: ''This was all really unexpected. Each day is starting to get a little easier ... I have so much love for that girl inside me that getting over her will never be an easy process, but it's what's best for us both. It hurts like hell, but I'm going to be OK.''

And Mod is hopeful that he will get back together with Bella.

He said: ''It's so hard to talk about it, bro. It's really f***ing hard to talk about it. We really, really love each other, bro. We really got into a lot of stuff together, we know everything about each other and stuff ... so.''

Asked if he thought they would be together for the long-run, the musician, who appeared emotional, replied: ''Yeah, 100 per cent.''

Directly addressing Bella, he shared: ''Please take care of yourself and let's be the same people that we were when we went to be next to each other every night. And I love you Bella, I love you to death. I will love you for the rest of my life.''

Bella, 21, confirmed their split by posting a picture of the two of them together on the social media app, captioning it: ''All good things must come to an end.''

And the actress - who identifies as bisexual - also recently split from Tana Mongeau, who she dated whilst she was also dating Mod.

She wrote: ''Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking (sic)''

Whilst Tana wrote in her tweet: ''i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all. (sic)''