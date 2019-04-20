Mod Sun is hopeful that he will get back together with Bella Thorne.

The 'Famous In Love' hitmaker and the 32-year-old rapper announced their split on Instagram earlier this week, after over a year of dating and living together, and despite the pair not being able to speak to one another after the cops were reportedly called to his house in the San Fernando Valley when Bella came to collect her things, they have both said they still ''really love'' one another.

Speaking to TMZ in a video taken outside Los Angeles' LAX airport, Mod - whose real name is Derek Smith - said: ''It's so hard to talk about it, bro.

''It's really f***ing hard to talk about it.

''We really, really love each other, bro.

''We really got into a lot of stuff together, we know everything about each other and stuff ... so.''

Asked if he thought they would be together for the long-run, the musician, who appeared emotional, replied ''Yeah, 100 per cent.''

He was also quizzed on when the last time they spoke was, but insisted they aren't meant to be talking.

He said: ''We are not even supposed to be talking right now.

''But I really love her, bro.''

Asked if she still has things at his home that she needs to pick up, he replied: ''Yeah. Absolutely. We lived with each other for the past year-and-a-half.''

And on whether there is any chance they will get back together, he said: ''I would like to. Probably.''

Mod concluded by saying that he wishes they could be ''the same people'' who slept in the same bed and gushed that he will love her ''to death'', whilst he told her to look after herself.

Asked what he would like to say to Bella if he could, he said: ''Please take care of yourself and let's be the same people that we were when we went to be next to each other every night.

''And I love you Bella, I love you to death. I will love you for the rest of my life.''

Bella, 21, confirmed their split by posting a picture of the two of them together on the social media app.

She captioned it: ''I will always love you. All good things must come to an end.''

Earlier this year, Bella - who identifies as bisexual - split from Tana Mongeau, who she dated whilst she was also dating Mod.

She wrote: ''Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking (sic)''

Whilst Tana wrote in her tweet: ''i love her forever don't get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don't rly wanna talk on it.. there's no negativity at all. (sic)''