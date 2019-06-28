Mod Sun claims he and Bella Thorne got married.

The 32-year-old rapper split from the 21-year-old actress in April and though they were only together for 15 months, he's claimed a lot happened during that time.

He told website TooFab: ''That's what young crazy people do, bro. I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood. That's what we do out here in these streets. We out here putting rings on it, that's what our generation does.''

He later confirmed to the outlet that he was talking about Bella.

The 'Famous in Love' star sparked speculation about an engagement and wedding last year after she posted a photo of an emerald on her left ring finger and wrote: ''Da baby iced me out.''

And in February this year, fans speculated they had tied the knot when Mod shared a clip of what appeared to be a wedding ceremony.

He captioned the footage at the time: ''I know how lucky I am. I know I met u 1000 years ago.

''I won't lose u this time. I promise to rub ur toes every night, that's our deal. I love u @bellathorne.''

But after he and Bella split, the 'Stoner Girl' hitmaker - whose real name is Derek Smith - changed the caption,

It now reads: ''We split but this was still a beautiful moment in my life.''

The former couple have been locked in a war of words for several weeks after Mod threatened to sell his ex-girlfriend's belongings on eBay.

In response, she tweeted: ''Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn't u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer?(sic)''

Mod then hit back, branding the actress untrustworthy.

He replied: ''Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor.

''I wasn't at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella...ur not the most trustworthy person. I've also told u 6 times since let's SWAP each other's stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.''