A missing 1928 Disney film, which features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, has resurfaced in Japan.
A 1928 Disney animation of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, titled 'Neck n' Neck', which pre-dates Mickey Mouse, was bought by anime history researcher, Yasushi Watanabe, over 70 years ago.
Watanabe said: ''As I've been a Disney fan for many years, I'm happy that I was able to play a role [in the discovery].
Whilst Becky Cline, director of Walt Disney Archives, added: ''We're absolutely delighted to learn that a copy of the lost film exists.''
In the two minute clip, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, is chased by a dog traffic cop but there is also a longer five minute version.
When he purchased it 70 years ago, it cost a mere ¥500, which now translates at roughly $4.40.
The film is now being kept safely at the Kobe Planet Film Archive, whilst another film - which shows 50 seconds from the same cartoon - has been found at the Toy Film Museum in Kyoto.
