Misha Nonoo has teamed up with Hatch for her own maternity capsule collection.

The 33-year-old designer is currently expecting her first child with her husband Mike Hess - whom she married last year in a star-studded wedding attended by the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - and has joined forces with maternity retailer Hatch to design her own range of clothing targeted towards pregnant women.

Misha's collection features two items: A Hatch x Misha Nonoo Maternity Husband Shirt and a Hatch x Misha Nonoo Maternity Shirt Dress.

Prices in the line range between $185 to $240, and is inspired by Misha's signature Husband Shirt.

Ariane Goldman, founder and chief executive officer of Hatch, said in a statement: ''We are excited to join forces with Misha Nonoo for a limited-edition collaboration. Misha turned to us as she was entering a new chapter of life, expecting her first child, and we were thrilled to play a part in celebrating the moment.

''I have always been a fan of Misha's work and there was a great, natural synergy between our brand's aesthetics, so we could not be happier to share these pieces with our customers.''

Misha and Hatch's collaborative collection launched on Wednesday (29.01.20), and is available at hatchcollection.com and mishanonoo.com.

Meanwhile, the beauty previously designed her own wedding dress for her big day in Rome, Italy, in September 2019, and said at the time that having no restrictions on what her gown should look like made it more ''challenging'' than anything she had ever done.

Speaking before her wedding about her dress - a silk gown with long sleeves and a 10-metre silk tulle veil - she said: ''Creating it has been so challenging, because there are no limits to what you can do with a wedding dress, so at times the choice has been almost paralysing. But I think I'm there now.''