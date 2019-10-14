Misha Nonoo found it ''paralysing'' designing her own wedding dress.

The fashion designer tied the knot with Michael Hess in Rome last month and she admitted having no restrictions on what her gown should look like made it more ''challenging'' than anything she had ever done.

Speaking before her wedding about her dress - a silk gown with long sleeves and a 10-metre silk tulle veil - she said: ''Creating it has been so challenging, because there are no limits to what you can do with a wedding dress, so at times the choice has been almost paralysing. But I think I'm there now.''

The blonde beauty also admitted she often struggles when it comes to finding something to wear to other people's weddings as she typically favours monochrome garments.

She laughed: ''When you've got a wedding and you can't wear black or white I really struggle.''

Misha has designed a white shirt as part of her friend Duchess Meghan's capsule collection for the charity Smartworks - which helps disadvantaged women secure employment - and she was pleased her pal left the creative aspect of her contribution up to her.

She told You magazine: ''The duchess isn't a micro-manager, that's not her personality at all. She asked what I was going to do and then said, 'You nail out the design details.' ''

As well as Misha's shirt, Meghan - who is married to Prince Harry - asked John Lewis to contribute a tote bag, Jigsaw a trouser suit and Marks & Spencer a dress and for every item purchased, another is donated to the charity.

And Misha thinks the former actress came up with a ''very clever'' idea to help the charity, of which the duchess is patron.

She said: ''What Meghan did was very clever. Smartworks had a lot of lilac blazers, which were lovely but weren't really what these ladies needed - they weren't the kind of staples to nail a job interview...

''It was very important for the duchess, from the get-go, that this was about a one-for-one model rather than making a financial donation, because that makes us all feel equal.

''Meghan said, 'You may not know these women but every time you wear that shirt, those trousers, that dress, you can know that you've helped another woman.' ''