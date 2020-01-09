Legendary hairstylist Sarah Hershberger claimed Miley Cyrus' modern mullet was ''inevitable''
Sarah Hershberger has claimed Miley Cyrus' mullet haircut was ''inevitable''.
The legendary hairstylist - who chopped Miley's locks into a modern mullet - spoke out about styling the singer's hairdo and she believed it was unavoidable for the trendsetter.
Sarah said: ''Miley's mullet was inevitable - we both felt it. It's fashion, it's cutting edge and Miley has made it her own. She's never going to do what everyone else does; she's going to set trends.''
The 'Slide Away' hitmaker debuted her new do on Tuesday (07.01.20) by sharing photos on her Instagram.
Alongside a series of pictures, she captioned: ''New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. (sic)''
But Sarah, 57, first cut off Miley's hair back in November after her mum was seen cutting inches off of her blonde hair.
However, fans never got to see Trish Cyrus' finished look before Miley, 27, headed to Sarah for the finishing touches.
At the time, Sarah said: ''Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy. We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.''
Now, 'Black Mirror' star has gone even shorter and Sarah couldn't be more thrilled to work with the actress once again.
She added: ''I always look forward to working with Miley; she's such a free spirit and a true artist. As an artist myself, she understands my creative process and that hair too is a work of art.''
The hairdresser also praised Miley for her ability to take daring risks with her hair and always aims to be ''fashion forward''.
Speaking to Page Six Style, she continued: ''When I work, I like to take risks and Miley supports the vision. She's very fashion forward and 100 percent authentic.''
