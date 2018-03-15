Rising rockers Milestones say it's ''incredibly brave'' of Mallory Knox to carry on after frontman Mikey Chapman stepped down.

The pop punk band were on tour with the 'Shout at the Moon' group last summer, and following the recent announcement of the departure of the group's vocalist after nine years, Milestones' bassist Mark Threlfall has heaped praise on the band's new song 'Black Holes', which sees bassist and now vocalist Sam Douglas lead.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Mark said: ''I spoke to Joe from Mallory Knox a couple of days ago about it.

I've got nothing but respect for them, we got along so well with them on the Simple Plan tour, we had a great time hanging out with them.

''I think what they have done is incredibly brave.

''Having your lead vocalist leave is a big thing, it's what is most recognisable about the band.

''But the new single ['Black Holes'] is absolutely crushing it, so good.''

Milestones join Mallory Knox, Ash, Feeder and more performing at Teddy Rocks Festival - which raises money for children fighting cancer - between May 4 and May 6 at CHARISWORTH FARM, BLANDFORD, DORSET, South West England.

Mark said: ''It will be great to see them [Mallory Knox] again when they headline Teddy Rock Festival.''

Milestones signed to Fearless Records - home to the likes of 'Hey There Delilah' hitmakers Plain White T's and Pierce The Veil - in June 2016, and released their debut studio album 'Red Lights' last month.

The record - including latest single 'Paranoid' - was produced by Bring Me The Horizon's long-time sound technician, Phil Gornell, who the band spent months crashing on his studio floor to finish.

Milestones are completed by frontman Matt Clarke and guitarists Andrew Procter and Eden Leviston.