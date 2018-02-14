Mallory Knox have parted ways with frontman Mikey Chapman.

The 29-year-old singer had been with the alternative rock group since its inception in 2009, and though it's not known what led to his departure, his bandmates have said it was an amicable decision.

Mikey will be replaced on lead vocals by bassist Sam Douglas, whilst rhythm guitarist James Gillett, lead guitarist Joe Savins and drummer Dave Rawling will carry on in their respective positions in the 'Beggars' group.

The four-piece have been working on new music and are set to head out on an intimate tour this April, before performing various festival dates.

The band said in a statement: ''After nearly 9 years together, today we announce that Mikey has decided to part ways with Mallory Knox. As a band, we respect his decision and wish him well for the future.

2018 marks a brand new chapter for the band and we're excited to be continuing Mallory Knox with Sam taking the lead on vocals. We've been working hard behind the scenes writing & recording new music. We are very keen for you to hear it & you won't be waiting long.

With this news comes the unveiling of a string of intimate UK headline tour dates. We're ready to get back out on the road & play some new songs alongside the songs we've been playing for years. Head to malloryknox.com for details.

More announcements to follow so watch this space.

Much love

Sam, Joe, James & Dave

MK (sic)''

Tickets to the headline dates will go on sale on Friday (16.02.18) from 9am GMT.

Mallory Knox 2018 tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

16 Brighton The Haunt

17 Cardiff The Globe

18 Exeter Cavern

20 Stoke Sugarmill

22 Glasgow King Tut's

23 Manchester Rebellion

24 Birmingham Mama Roux's

26 Nottingham Bodega

28 Selby Pop Punk Pile-Up Festival

JUNE

2 Camden Rocks Festival