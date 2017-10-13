Mike Vukadinovich is reportedly set to rewrite 'Beetlejuice 2' after Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg move to produce.
Mike Vukadinovich is set to rewrite 'Beetlejuice 2'.
The screenwriter - who penned the new Peter Dinklage movie 'Rememory' - has joined the Warner Brothers production and Deadline report Vukadinovich will rewrite the script which was earlier penned by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg - who are now set to produce.
The original movie was directed by Tim Burton in 1988 and starred Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder and although rumours have said the original cast are set to return to the sequel, there is no confirmation as of yet.
'Beetlejuice' followed Barbara (Davis) and Adam Maitland (Baldwin) who die in a car accident and they find themselves stuck haunting their home unable to leave.
When the Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their daughter Lydia (Ryder) buy the home, the ghosts try to scare them away.
But their efforts attract the attention of the rambunctious spirit Beetlejuice (Keaton) whose help becomes dangerous for the couple and the innocent Lydia.
However, just last year Keaton, 64, revealed he used to be keen on the idea of making a follow up movie, but because there's been nothing set in stone with the director he's fed up of being asked about a potential return.
He said: ''It keeps coming back. I don't even talk about it because I don't know how many other ways I can say to people that they probably know more about it than I do. I was probably ahead of everybody when I said, 'Man, that movie was so good. If I ever did something again, it might be that.' That was probably 15 years ago and then they never did it. Then I hear these things, like everybody else. But I have no idea. Tim's off doing movies, I'm off doing movies, so I always assume it's a no. But I don't know.''
