Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's wife has suffered a miscarriage.

The former 'Jersey Shore' star's spouse Lauren fell pregnant with their first child on the day he was released from prison - in which he served eight months for tax evasion - back in September but she tragically lost the embryo just six weeks later.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Lauren said: ''It was heart-wrenching.

''The night he came home we actually conceived. And then at about six and half, seven weeks I miscarried. When I found out we were pregnant I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. It was hard. It was really difficult.

''I didn't want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.''

Mike tied the knot with Lauren in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, back in 2018.

The pair were in a relationship for four years before Mike joined 'Jersey Shore' in 2009, which catapulted him to fame, and they went their separate ways.

But they rekindled their romance in 2012, the year the series came to an end.

Mike popped the question on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation', and admitted it had been his ''dream'' to ask for the blonde beauty's hand in marriage on the series.

He said at the time: ''I have always dreamed of proposing on 'Jersey Shore', the show that introduced me to the world.

''I'm currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country.''