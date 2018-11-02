Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has tied the knot with his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and has long-time partner married in front of his co-stars and family in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, on Thursday (01.11.18).

Confirming the couple's happy news to Us Weekly magazine, the 35-year-old hunk said: ''We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!

''We are each other's best friend and together we can handle anything.

''Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way.

''Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.''

Mike's co-stars, including Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, witnessed the pair take their vows at the fairytale ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Mike shared a picture of him sharing an intimate kiss with his now-wife.

In the heartfelt post, he wrote: ''Today I marry my best friend, My College Sweetheart, My everything.

''Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side.

''I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino.

Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day. (sic)''

Mike popped the question on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation', and admitted it had been his ''dream'' to ask for the blonde beauty's hand in marriage on the series.

He said at the time: ''I have always dreamed of proposing on 'Jersey Shore', the show that introduced me to the world.

''I'm currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country.''

Mike admitted he and Lauren were ''so excited'' about tying the knot and spending the rest of their lives together.

He added: ''We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.''

The pair were in a relationship for four years before Mike joined 'Jersey Shore' in 2009, which catapulted him to fame, and they went their separate ways.

But they rekindled their romance in 2012, the year the series came to an end.

Mike and his 'Jersey Shore' co-stars reunited for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' earlier this year.

In March, Mike appeared to let slip he had got engaged to Lauren, before playing it down.

He said: ''Are you trying to play me right now because I haven't seen any Instagram pics of my fiancée.

''I mean my girlfriend. I cannot confirm or deny such activities, but if you watch the show you'll get everything from funny to action to drama to intense stuff. Real stuff and it's just an awesome show.

''She is the one for sure. She's been through you know good times and bad times, the ups and downs.

''She saw me at my worst and she deserves me at my best.''