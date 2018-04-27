Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has got engaged.

The 35-year-old reality TV star popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Lauren Pesce on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation', and has admitted it had been his ''dream'' to ask for the blonde beauty's hand in marriage on the series.

He said: ''I have always dreamed of proposing on 'Jersey Shore', the show that introduced me to the world.

''I'm currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country.''

Mike admitted he and Lauren are ''so excited'' about tying the knot and spending the rest of their lives together.

He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.''

Lauren took to her Instagram account to confirm the pair had got engaged.

She posted: ''current situation [ring emoji] (sic)''

The star also shared a picture of the happy couple dressed to impressed while sitting on a carousel.

She added the caption: ''I said YES [ring emoji] love you forever @ItsTheSituation (sic)''

The pair were in a relationship for four years before Mike joined 'Jersey Shore' in 2009, which catapulted him to fame, and they went their separate ways.

But they rekindled their romance in 2012, the year the series came to an end.

Mike and his 'Jersey Shore' co-stars reunited for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' earlier this year.

In March, Mike appeared to let slip he had got engaged to Lauren, before playing it down.

He said: ''Are you trying to play me right now because I haven't seen any Instagram pics of my fiancée.

''I mean my girlfriend. I cannot confirm or deny such activities, but if you watch the show you'll get everything from funny to action to drama to intense stuff. Real stuff and it's just an awesome show.

''She is the one for sure. She's been through you know good times and bad times, the ups and downs.

''She saw me at my worst and she deserves me at my best.''