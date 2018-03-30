Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino continues to better himself following the upcoming tax evasion sentencing next month.

The 35-year-old 'Jersey Shore' star is due to be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to tax evasion in January alongside his brother, Marc Sorrentino, and the reality TV star could face up to five years in prison.

However, in the revival season of the MTV show 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation', his legal troubles will play a part in the reality TV show and Mike said he will ''continue to move forward''.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: ''I discussed it [on the show] to the best of my ability.

''You want to have respect for the system, the judge, and things like that so I did my best to better myself, become better and not bitter.

''I continue to better myself and I'm like, 'How can I continue to better myself?' and I'm like, 'You know what, let me help others'.

''So I'm trying my best to continue to take on challenges and continue to move forward.''

Mike also revealed that he is 28 months sober and is one of his ''finest accomplishments'' but said when returning to the show he continued to focus on himself.

He said: ''[I'm] 28 months sober, I'm very proud, it's one of my finest accomplishments and it was a huge challenge.

''It's a 'one day at a time' thing and [I'm] just showing people that it's very possible.

''The mindset was coming from a grateful standpoint, a blessed standpoint,'' he explained. ''Stay in your lane and run your own race.

''They could be drinking, they could be having fun, but that's not my race, because if I look over to the person next to me, guess what?

''I'm going to trip over my own feet and you're going to win the race and The Situation is not going to let that happen.

''I challenged myself to have fun, dance, and be at a club till 5 am and show people it's possible to have fun.

''And you'll see, because The Situation turns up more than some people do when they're even drinking.''