Mike Thalassitis has confirmed there's ''no going back'' with Megan McKenna.

The 25-year-old reality personality revealed on Tuesday (30.07.18) that he and the 'Ex on the Beach' star have ended their seven-month, on/off relationship.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Mike said: ''She's not my Megs anymore. As of last night, it's over.

''There's no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn't enough. I'm doing me now. I'm happy.

''I don't know what the future holds, but I don't hold out much hope.

''There's only so much you can keep trying when it's not working.

''You've got to do what makes you happy.''

The couple have had a rocky relationship, splitting for the first time just two months after making their relationship public in February, though they got back together a week later but were then spotted having a huge argument in the street.

The couple soon reunited, and Mike was seen supporting Megan's budding music career from the sidelines.

However, they sparked speculation they had separated recently after Mike was seen moving his stuff from Megan's house into his car and the former 'Only Way is Essex' star then deleted all traces of the former 'Love Island' star from her social media.

But despite the recent split, friends expect they will be getting back together before too long.

A source said: ''They are so on and off it's embarrassing, but they're a very fiery couple so we all expect it to be back on again soon.

''They are great together and we hope they'll work it out, despite their differences.''