Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has urged Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi not to quit 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'.

The 32-year-old TV star recently announced her intention to walk away from the MTV show, citing a desire to spend more time with her children, but Mike thinks Snooki could be convinced to change her mind one day.

He told Us Weekly: ''I didn't agree with it, but I have to support my sister.

''I had texted her, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider but she has to do what's right for her and we have to support her as a family.

''Maybe she'll come back and revisit, maybe she'll have a change of heart. Who knows? I'm hopeful for the future.''

According to co-star Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki ''quits every day'' because she struggles to balance shooting the show with the demands of motherhood.

Speaking about the reality star - who has kids Lorenzo, seven, Giovanna, five, and Angelo, eight months - he explained: ''It's like, you want to do this thing so bad but you get pulled back in to your newborn baby and stuff.

''So hopefully, she can find a way - if there is one out there - to balance both. But right now, the scale, I think, was kind of tipping toward, it wasn't working out.''

Snooki first revealed she planned to walk away from the show in December, saying she wants to spend more time with her children.

She said: ''I hate being away from the kids.

''I don't like partying three days in a row. It's just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids.

''You know, like, I don't mind a here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.''