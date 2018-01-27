Mike Shinoda is releasing three new songs today (25.01.18).

The 40-year-old rapper will unveil his first recorded music since the passing of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, who tragically took his own life in July aged 41.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote: ''Three new songs. All music and visuals by me. Tomorrow. (sic)''

Mike previously admitted he ''doesn't know what comes next'' for the 'Numb' hitmakers - who are also made up of Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn - following the release of 'One More Night Live'.

He said: ''It's a really nice way to showcase what a special experience each night was. And while I don't know what comes next for us together or individually, this album is certainly a beautiful way of looking back at the body of work we created with Chester.

''Grief is a non-linear process. It doesn't have 'stages' that go in order, it has phases that come and go at random. Some people are having sad days, others are having good days, others are having angry days...add the constant stress and fear of things like the news cycle, and you've got some exceptional chaos on your hands.

''So I've tried to make it a point to share how I'm doing, mostly on Instagram and sometimes Twitter, especially when I feel like I'm making progress.

''Coping with the end of this chapter is obviously devastating, but at the same time, it's also the beginning of the next story.''

Mike vanished from a listening party for Linkin' Park's album because he couldn't cope hearing Chester's voice anymore.

He was forced to apologise after he left early because he couldn't carry on hearing the rocker's vocals without getting upset.

Taking to his Instagram account after the listening party, he said: ''I did a listening party on Instagram Live today for the new album. I left early, and didn't really give a reason. To be honest, it was because it's hard for me to listen to Chester's voice for that long.

I'm fine, I just wanted you to know. Thanks for understanding. (sic)''