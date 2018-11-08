Mike Shinoda was ''proud'' of Linkin Park fans for reaching out to Avicii's fanbase when the Swedish DJ died less than a year after Chester Bennington took his own life.
Mike Shinoda was ''proud'' of Linkin Park fans for reaching out when Avicii passed away.
The star's bandmate Chester Bennington tragically took his own life in July 2017, and the band's fanbase were there to help people when the Swedish DJ sadly died in April after his own struggles with mental health.
Speaking to Loudwire, Mike said: ''In the last couple of years, I have been so impressed with how considerate they have been with not only our band but with other fan bases and their people.
''When I see somebody who's down a bit, our fans actually reached out, which was fantastic.
''When [Swedish DJ] Avicii passed away [on April 20, 2018], I saw our fans reaching out to his fans, saying we know what it's like, and trying to talk to them. I was really proud of them for that.''
Since his friend's death, Mike - who added there is no new updates on the future of Linkin Park - has been on tour himself after releasing his 'Post Traumatic' EP, but he has now insisted the shows haven't been about getting closure.
He explained: ''It's really not about that. I think the central goal has been to get out there and thank the fans in person for being there for me.
''When I when I was looking on Twitter and Instagram after Chester passed away, it was really comforting to me. I saw all of the amazing things fans said, the murals they made, the tribute concerts they held with cover bands and fans just gathering together and singing songs.
''So many people showed their love and their respect in so many different ways. I just felt really motivated to come out and thank people in person. That was a major driver for all of this.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.