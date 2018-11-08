Mike Shinoda was ''proud'' of Linkin Park fans for reaching out when Avicii passed away.

The star's bandmate Chester Bennington tragically took his own life in July 2017, and the band's fanbase were there to help people when the Swedish DJ sadly died in April after his own struggles with mental health.

Speaking to Loudwire, Mike said: ''In the last couple of years, I have been so impressed with how considerate they have been with not only our band but with other fan bases and their people.

''When I see somebody who's down a bit, our fans actually reached out, which was fantastic.

''When [Swedish DJ] Avicii passed away [on April 20, 2018], I saw our fans reaching out to his fans, saying we know what it's like, and trying to talk to them. I was really proud of them for that.''

Since his friend's death, Mike - who added there is no new updates on the future of Linkin Park - has been on tour himself after releasing his 'Post Traumatic' EP, but he has now insisted the shows haven't been about getting closure.

He explained: ''It's really not about that. I think the central goal has been to get out there and thank the fans in person for being there for me.

''When I when I was looking on Twitter and Instagram after Chester passed away, it was really comforting to me. I saw all of the amazing things fans said, the murals they made, the tribute concerts they held with cover bands and fans just gathering together and singing songs.

''So many people showed their love and their respect in so many different ways. I just felt really motivated to come out and thank people in person. That was a major driver for all of this.''