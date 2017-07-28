Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has shared details of worldwide memorials for the late Chester Bennington.

The frontman of the 'Crawling' hitmakers tragically took his own life last week at the age of 41, and his band mate Mike has taken to Instagram to share a link which details all the places around the globe where memorials are taking place.

In the post - which offers fans an update in the week since Chester's passing - Mike also thanked fans on behalf of his band mates Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon for their support during the difficult time.

Mike wrote: ''One week. Feels like forever. I'm here for a couple updates. I know these links aren't clickable. Just type them out in your browser; they're easy to remember.

''1.) If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and all the amazing fan sites I've previously mentioned.

''2.) If you're having suicidal thoughts, go to chester.linkinpark.com

''3.) If you're going to buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits. Don't give money to scumbag bootleggers and opportunists. Linkin Park official merchandise is at store.linkinpark.com

''4.) If you want to donate in honor of Chester, do it at musicforrelief.org

''5.) Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time. (sic)''

The news comes after the 'One Step Closer' musicians released a lengthy statement in which they thanked fans for the support both they and Chester's family, wife Talinda and his six children, have received.

Part of the statement read: ''Dear Chester,

''Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

''You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.

''Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled--a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing.''