Mike Shinoda has admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for Linkin Park.

The 'Numb' rock star has previously insisted the group would continue together following the tragic death of front man Chester Bennington - who tragically took his own life in July aged 41 - but he has now revealed he doesn't have an ''answer'' to fans asking about what comes next.

He told Vulture: ''I'm unable to say what will happen with the band. There's really just no answer, and it's funny because if I even say anything about the band's future, that becomes the headline, which is stupid because the answer is there is no answer.

''Fans think they want to know what the future is: Believe me, I want to know what the answer is. But there just isn't one.''

It was recently confirmed that Mike, 40, would be debuting new music and performing tracks from his recent EP 'Post Traumatic' as he makes his first solo appearing at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

It follows the announcement that Mike will perform for the first time outside of the 'In The End' group at Los Angeles' Identity LA festival on May 12.

'Place To Start' on Mike's three-track EP helped him cope with the grief of losing his best friend and bandmate, so it will no doubt be an emotional performance.

Speaking previously about the R&B track, he said: ''I wanted to put this out as soon as possible because I'm living it.

''And a lot of other people are living it, too.''