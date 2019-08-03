Mike Moh says Quentin Tarantino's knowledge of Bruce Lee on 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' was ''unbelievable''.

The acclaimed director's ninth movie is set in Hollywood in 1969 and follows fading Western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and features appearances from real-life famous figures of the time such as Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), Charles Manson (Damon Herriman ) and martial arts icon Lee (Moh).

Mike, 35, explained that the 'Pulp Fiction' director knows ''so much'' about ''every single movie ever made'' by Lee and revealed that upon meeting the pair spent half an hour chatting about the legendary actor where he realised how ''important Bruce was to him personally''.

In an interview with Collider, he said: ''[Tarantino] is a massive Bruce Lee fan and he knows so much about every single movie ever made. It's unbelievable, actually.

''I remember the first time I met him when I auditioned for him. We just talked Bruce [Lee] for like 20 to 30 minutes.

''After I met him, I just felt how important this was to him and how important Bruce was to him personally and to this film.''

The 'Inhumans' star - who is a fifth-degree black belt in American Taekwondo - went on to open up about what inspired him to explore martial arts and credited Lee's 1973 action film 'Enter The Dragon' as what '' busted the door wide open''.

He said: ''Starting from when I was a kid and the first kung fu movie that got me like hooked before I even started martial arts was 'Rumble In The Bronx's' - Jackie Chan and that was kind of my introduction

''Then I saw 'Enter The Dragon' and that busted the door wide open it was like a worm hole not only to Bruce Lee but also to martial arts.''