Migos say they were ''cheated'' after not picking up a single award at the Grammys.

The hip-hop trio - Quavo, Takeoff and Offset - were nominated for Best Rap Album for 'Cutlure' and Best Rap Performance for 'Bad and Boujee', but lost out to Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN' and 'HUMBLE' respectively.

However, the 'Slippery' hitmakers - who released part two of the record, 'Culture II', last month - have vowed to come back stronger at next year's ceremony.

Offset - who is engaged to rapper Cardi B - told the latest issue of NME magazine: ''They cheated us.''

Quavo added: ''There was nothing bigger than the f**king 'Culture' album this whole last year!

''They're scared to handle the three-headed monster ... Ooh! [But] we'll be back next year.

''We'll be f***ing back next year!''

The trio weren't the only ones hoping to take home the prestigious Best Rap Album gong.

Tyler, The Creator said prior to the ceremony last month, that he felt he should win the accolade over regular winners Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

The 'Yonkers' hitmaker, whose record 'Flower Boy' received a nod, said it was time for someone ''different'' to pick up the accolade.

Tyler - who received his first ever Grammy nomination this year - still hoped Kendrick, who was also nominated in six other categories, took home at least one gong for his record 'DAMN', but didn't feel he should have received Best Rap Album.

Tyler said at the time: ''I think I should win. Just something different just needs to win. I love Jay, but f**k you have Grammys, dog.

''And I love Kendrick, and I think 'DAMN' is awesome. 'XXX' was my favourite song on that album and I think it's great, but f**k, like n***a nominated for six other ones, let him get one of those.''