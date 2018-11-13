Trap trio Migos will join James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke' on Tuesday (13.11.18).
Migos will be James Corden's next guests on 'Carpool Karaoke'.
The trap trio - comprised of rappers Offset, Quavo and Takeoff - will join the 'Late Late Show' host in his famous Range Rover as they belt out their hits, including 'Bad and Boujee' and 'Walk It Like I Talk It', plus a special rendition of the late Whitney Houston's 1987 classic, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)'.
Sharing a teaser clip of Tuesday night's episode (13.11.8) with his Twitter followers, Corden captioned the post: ''Coming tomorrow -- Carpool Karaoke w/ @Migos!
cc: @QuavoStuntin @OffsetYRN @1youngtakeoff MAMA (sic)''
The trio brought with them stacks of dollar notes, which they count out with the British comedian, and they also reveal whether or not they originated viral dance move, The Dab, in which a person drops the head and creates an angled arm, whilst raising the opposite arm out straight in parallel.
The American stars follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Michael Buble, Ed Sheeran and Adele in joining Corden for a sing-a-long for the fun segment on his hit show.
Meanwhile, Cardi B recently admitted she was reduced to tears when she listened to her husband Offset's new album.
The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter to praise her spouse - who she married last year and has three-month-old daughter Kulture with - for Migos forthcoming LP 'Culture III', which is due out next year, and confessed she became really emotional listening to the tracks.
She wrote: ''I'm loving hubby album ...It's a very deep album..Intro made me cry twice. (sic)''
The album is the follow-up to Migos' 'Culture II' which came out in January.
Migos' 'Carpool Karaoke' episode will air on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on CBS on Tuesday (13.11.18).
