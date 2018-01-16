Migos have announced their new album 'Culture II' will be released next week.

The hip hop trio - comprised of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff - have revealed their third studio album, the follow up to 2017's 'Culture', will be released on January 26, after months of anticipation from their devoted fans.

The group made the announcement on their Twitter page late on Monday (15.01.18), when the shared a picture of the cover art for the album, which featured the words ''January 26th 2018'' at the bottom.

A simple caption accompanied the picture, which read: ''C U L T U R E I I (sic)''

The rap trio - who released their debut album 'Yung Rich Nation' in 2015 - have already whet the appetites of their fans with early singles 'MotorSport', featuring Nicki Minaj and Offset's fiancée Cardi B, and 'Stir Fry', and there's not long to wait before the rest of the album is available.

Despite only releasing their 'Culture' album last year, the 'Bad and Boujee' hitmakers haven't slowed down, as on top of curating their third studio album, they've also been working with a host of other talent.

Also in 2017, Quavo teamed up with One Direction star Liam Payne to record his debut solo single 'Strip That Down'.

A source previously said of their collaboration: ''Working with Migos is a big deal.

''They are one of the most highly regarded hip-hop groups in the world.

''The collaboration will help push his name out beyond 1D fans in the States.

''Liam wants his solo music to sound like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake

''It's definitely not going to be a hip-hop album. He has worked with so many different producers and artists.

''But what's for sure is that his songs will sound very, very different to what Harry Styles has put out.''

'Culture II' will hit shelves on January 26.