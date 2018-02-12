Migos' Offset thinks the group are ''very influential'' when it comes to style.

The 26-year-old rapper is joined in the group by Quavo and Takeoff and he thinks they have become a ''fashion hub'' who others look to for inspiration.

He said: ''I see the Migos as a fashion hub. We're very influential when it comes to fashion, urban and all the way around.''

Offset is engaged to Cardi B and he thinks he and the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's differing styles combine to make a true fashion ''masterpiece''.

He told WWD: ''I'm from Atlanta, she's from New York. I'm from the South, she's from the North. We mix it in one bowl and when it comes out, it's a masterpiece.''

The 'Bad and Boujee' hitmakers performed at Philipp Plein's New York Fashion Week show and Offset admitted the designer is his go-to when he and Cardi are having a date night.

Asked his typical date look, he said: ''A Philipp Plein sweatsuit with a puffer jacket if it's cold outside.''

And though that was the only show he caught this fashion week, he was blown away by how ''amazing'' it was.

He said: ''The only one I did was Philipp Plein. That was amazing with the spaceships, the whole vibe of the show. I just been sitting back and supporting my wife Cardi on all the things she's been doing.''

Perhaps Cardi could design some new outfits for Offset as she previously admitted she is keen to have her own fashion line.

Asked her future ambitions, she said recently: ''I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits. I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children.''