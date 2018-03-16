Migos have announced a surprise gig in London next week.

The trap trio - Quavo, Offset and Takeoff - shared a poster on Facebook announcing they will perform for fans at O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday (20.03.18).

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum recently surprised fans when he announced he'd like to collaborate with the 'Bad and Boujee' hitmakers.

The 65-year-old 'Jurassic Park' actor posted a picture on Instagram with Quavo from the group, and Jeff - who is a jazz pianist in the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - admitted he would be ''thrilled'' to work with them.

He said: ''I loved meeting him! We were shopping and we started to talk and took some pictures together and I was very thrilled to meet him.

''Mhm. Oh my gosh, I'd be thrilled to do any, any little thing with him and them. Yeah that would be a lot of fun. It could go anywhere! That's a great idea.''

The threesome also recently confessed they felt ''cheated'' after not picking up a single award at the Grammys last month.

Migos were nominated for Best Rap Album for 'Cutlure' and Best Rap Performance for 'Bad and Boujee', but lost out to Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN' and 'HUMBLE' respectively.

However, the 'Slippery' hitmakers - who released part two of the record, 'Culture II', last month - have vowed to come back stronger at next year's ceremony.

Offset - who is engaged to rapper Cardi B - said: ''They cheated us.''

And Quavo added: ''There was nothing bigger than the f**king 'Culture' album this whole last year!

''They're scared to handle the three-headed monster ... Ooh! [But] we'll be back next year.

''We'll be f***ing back next year!''