Disney has announced an art exhibition celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

The company is launching 'Mickey's UK Art Collective Exhibition' to showcase a range of new pieces inspired by the beloved cartoon character.

Featuring commissions from Jimmy C - famous for his David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London - and street artist Michael Bosanko, it will also include pieces created by 10 emerging UK-based artists handpicked by the duo.

Jimmy C said: ''The legacy of Mickey Mouse has been an inspiration not only to my own creativity but also to the world's. Celebrating his renowned influence through a variety of art mediums is a perfect fit, and it's been a privilege to be involved in the exhibition''.''

Michael added: ''It's incredible to see these brilliantly talented young artists work with such an iconic character.

''Some of the artists are as young as 20 and have come from different walks of life, each creating totally unique and inspiring pieces, and I'm immensely proud of what we've created collectively.

''It's an honour to showcase my work alongside them and be a part of the True Original's 90th celebration.''

Each artist has taken inspiration from different periods of the famous mascot's nine decades to date, exploring areas such as the magic of Disneyland, and both the defining art of Walt Disney and the character's evolution.

The exhibition is part of global art initiative to ceebrate Mickey's anniversary with collaborations across fashion, food, toys and accessesories.

These will include an interactive art exhibit in New York called 'Mickey: The True Original Exhibition'.

Meanwhile, 'Mickey's UK Art Collective Exhibition' launches on Friday 16th November at 74 Rivington Street gallery space, London.

The exhibition is free to public and time slots are available to book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mickeys-uk-art-collective-exhibition-tickets-51813346113