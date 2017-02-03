Michael Keaton vowed to never ''feel guilty'' about the fact he and his family have a ''privileged'' wife.

The 65-year-old actor has 33-year-old Sean with his ex-wife Caroline Williams and he has admitted when his when his son was born in 1983 he made a pledge to be open about his wealth an success because he had earned it.

Speaking to The I Paper, the 'Batman' star said: ''When Sean was born, I was very clear and said, 'We're not going to act like we're not privileged, because we are. And you know what? It's cool. We get to go places and do things a lot of people can't do. There's nothing to feel guilty about, but just always remember you're more fortunate.''

Keaton's career has spanned over five decades and in the last few years he has starred in several critically films such as 'Birdman', 'Spotlight' and 'The Founder' - in which he plays Ray Kroc the creator of the McDonald's fast food chain.

An the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star is still very ''grateful and humbled'' by the fact he is still in-demand as an actor and the luxuries his Hollywood work has afforded him because he is aware you can be only one or two bad movies away from being out of work.

He explained: ''I'm blessed, I am. I have two houses and who gets to have that? There's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful and humbled ... You do some bad films, you're not popular for a while and - the same crap happens to all of us. Perhaps I was fishing so much that people forgot I make a living as an actor: your power comes and goes. As soon as your movie doesn't open big, you have no power.''

Keaton's determination to make his own money and be a success was instilled him after his father George questioned him when he asked to borrow some cash.

He recalled: ''I asked my father for five bucks one time, and he asked me the most logical question, 'What do you want it for?' And I remember thinking, 'I never wanted to ask someone for money again.' Not that he made me feel bad. It just made me think.''