Michael Sheen claims he saw a UFO in Wales.

The 50-year-old actor grew up in Port Talbot - which has a population of around 37,000 and is situated seven miles east of Swansea - and believes the town is a ''stop off'' for aliens as so many people in the town claim to have had extraterrestrial encounters.

Speaking on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre podcast, he said: ''I think Port Talbot, where I come from, is on some weird alien map. It's like some sort of stop off, it's like a lay-by. It's like the Little Chef of the Galaxy.

''The lady who lived next door - who was a very respectable lady and someone who wouldn't make up stories - told us that one morning she was in the kitchen which overlooked the back garden.

''She said she was standing there making a coffee and a flying saucer came down and hovered over her back garden and then went.

''Of course, you think that's nonsense but she was a very serious lady.

''One day I was coming home from school. I got off the school bus and I was walking up my street.

''I was just about to turn up the path to my house and coming round the mountain was a formation of lights.

''I stood there looking at it thinking, 'This is going to be some sort of weird reflection'.

''There was a formation of some things coming round and going out across the sea then disappearing.''

More recently, the 'Good Omens' star's father also saw a mysterious object in the sky.

Michael continued: ''And then years later on New Year's Eve - not that long ago, about five years ago - my dad, who had not had a drink that night, went up to bed.

''He said he saw a light in the sky. My dad is a character but is not someone who would make this up.

''He said he saw a thing in the sky with lights going around it - it was there for ages then it shot off.

''I think Port Talbot is some kind of hub.''