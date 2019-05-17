Michael Rice got ''survival tips'' from SuRie ahead of his performance on the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday (18.05.19).

The 21-year-old singer is set to represent the UK at the annual competition this weekend, and has said that last year's UK entrant SuRie sent him a ''lovely card'' full of survival tips and kind words of support to help him prepare to take to the stage in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Speaking at a Eurovision press conference - which was attended by BANG Showbiz - Michael said: ''I had some lovely tips from SuRie, she sent me a lovely card with a llama on the front. Survival tips for Eurovision, any amount, and then another side with a lovely message to say like, 'Keep going, make sure you keep your confidence up, don't let anyone bring you down, and just really go out there and just smash it and sing your heart out.' She's been an amazing person to have as a part of the team. It's been amazing to see the support from everyone.''

Prior to landing his Eurovision gig, Michael was crowned the winner of the first series of BBC singing competition 'All Together Now' last year, and says he wouldn't be where he is today without the help of the show.

When asked how being judged by a panel of 100 people on 'All Together Now' compares to being judged by the millions of people who tune in to watch Eurovision, he said: ''It's totally different than 100 people. I thought 100 people would have been daunting, but this is even more daunting.

''That show really made me get to where I am. If it wasn't for that show I wouldn't be doing this, you know what I mean? So it's like every stepping stone has got me to where I need to be, and I believe that when it's the right time, it's the right time.''