Michael J Fox's wife, Tracey Pollen, has admitted she was turned off by his cockiness at first and it took the actress a while to warm up to him.
Michael J. Fox was ''very cocky'' when he first met his wife.
The 57-year-old actor has been married to Tracey Pollen for 30 years, but the actress - who was dating actor Kevin Bacon at the time - has admitted that when the pair first met on her audition for 'Family Ties' in 1985, she thought he was ''funny but cocky''.
She told People: ''He was very cocky. He was funny, but he was cocky.''
Tracey secured the role of Ellen Reed on 'Family Ties', but she only lasted one season, and then pair spent two years apart.
However, the celebrity duo were reunited on the set of the film 'Bright Lights Big City' in 1987.
He recalled: ''I said, 'How's your boyfriend?' And she said, 'We're not together anymore.'
''When you play Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, I always win.''
Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed he ''can't stop laughing'' at the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.
The 'Back to the Future' actor - who was diagnosed with the condition in 1991 - admitted he always sees the funny side of the tremors he experiences, particularly when he's trying to do something kind like make coffee for his wife.
He said: ''The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can't stop laughing at my own symptoms.
''Just the other morning I come into the kitchen. I pour a cup - a little trouble there. Then I put both hands around the cup. She's watching. 'Can I get that for you, dear?' 'Nah, I got it!'
''Then I begin this trek across the kitchen. It starts off bad. Only gets worse. Hot java's sloshing onto my hands, onto the floor.''
