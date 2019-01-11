Michael J. Fox has got his first tattoo, an inking of a sea turtle on his forearm.
The 57-year-old actor paid a visit to famous New York tattoo artists Bang Bang and Mr. K, who etched a black and white image of a tortoise being propelled forwards onto his forearm and he showed off the results on Instagram.
Michael captioned a picture of his inking: ''First tattoo, sea turtle, long story (sic)''
The sea turtle in the design had part of its fin missing and Bang Bang revealed there was a particular significance to the piece of body art.
He told Inked magazine:''He got a sea turtle. He was telling me that there was a transformation for him with his career decisions when he was swimming in Saint John. He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from it's fin and a scar on his face.
''And that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour. He made a transcending decision right after that. So that turtle was pretty significant to him.''
The 'Back to the Future' star suffers from Parkinson's Disease, which causes muscle rigidity and tremors, but it didn't cause any issues for him while he was being inked.
Bang Bang said: ''I think that he did really well. This is something that can affect him really heavily or not as much, but he had a great day today here.''
After Michael's visit, Bang Bang shared photos of himself and Mr. K with the actor along with a hoverboard and the self-lacing sneakers seen in the second 'Back to the Future' movie and he praised the star for letting them ''be fans'' around him.
He said: ''Everybody is such a big fan of Michael J Fox, all of the tattoo artists and employees gathered around to see this thing finished up. He signed a bunch of stuff, we took photos and he was great to us. He was really awesome and let us be fans for a moment.''
