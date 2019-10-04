'Snowfall' star Michael Hyatt has joined the cast of upcoming thriller 'The Little Things', joining Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek.
The 'Snowfall' actress will star alongside Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek in the Warner Bros. thriller which has been written by John Lee Hancock, who will also direct.
Double Oscar winner Denzel plays burnt-out Californian sheriff, Deke, who teams up with LASD detective Baxter - played by 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami - as they try to catch a serial killer.
The duo form an unconventional partnership, with Deke's nose for the ''little things'' proving to be essential in the hunt for the murderer but his lack of regard for the rules of law enforcement gives Baxter a dilemma.
Hyatt will play a coroner's assistant and an old acquaintance of Washington's character.
The British-born actress is most famous for her roles in television shows 'The Wire' and 'Ray Donovan'.
'Suicide Squad' star Jared's role is yet to be disclosed, although he is rumoured to be playing the serial killer.
The 47-year-old played The Joker in the later film and has said he would happily reprise the role in the EC Extended Universe.
He said: ''I would definitely play the Joker again. It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.''
The Clown Prince of Crime is being portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips' just-released movie 'Joker', which is a re-imagining of the DC Comics villain's origin story.
Shooting on 'The Little Things' began last month although a release date is yet to be announced.
