Michael Giacchino is to return to the 'Jurassic Park' franchise by scoring upcoming new film 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
The 52-year-old composer returns to the franchise after creating the incidental music for 'Jurassic World' and its sequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.
Giacchino's involvement with 'Jurassic Park' dates back to 1997, when he scored the video game 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'. He also worked on 'Warpath: Jurassic Park' in 1999.
In addition to the sci-fi adventure, Michael's other upcoming credits include the Seth Rogen comedy 'An American Pickle', the animated film 'Extinct' and 'The Batman'.
Colin Trevorrow is directing the film, which sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to the franchise as Velociraptor handler Owen Grady and former Jurassic World operations manager Claire Dearing respectively.
It was also recently confirmed that Jake Johnson - who appeared in 2015's 'Jurassic World' - and Omar Sy have both been added to the cast. They'll be joined by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, as their characters from the original 1993 'Jurassic Park' blockbuster.
Other new additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, whilst Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are set to reprise their roles from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.
Despite this, plot details of the upcoming movie - which is slated for release in 2021 - remain a closely-guarded secret.
Goldblum, who returns to the franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm, has teased that his character will have a significant role to play in the story.
The 67-year-old actor - who made a brief appearance in 2018's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' - said: ''Colin Trevorrow is so wonderful. He's going to write in and direct it. Yes, I have a nice part in it.
''I've been reading it every day, working on it and I am eager to do it and get reunited with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard] and I can't wait.''
