Michael Giacchino feels that he has ''total freedom'' scoring 'The Batman'.

The composer is working with Matt Reeves for his take on The Caped Crusader and admits that he has enjoyed Matt's laid back approach to making the DC Comics movie.

Speaking to Collider, Michael said: ''I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman.''

The 52-year-old composer - who previously collaborated with Matt on 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' - is adamant that a Batman project should not conform to a certain idea and insists creative people should be given a blank slate to tell a story set around The Dark Knight.

Michael explained: ''I love it when I see a graphic novel of Batman in the 1800s. To me that is cool. I love that. I'm not the kind of person that says Batman must always be this. It's like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it.''

Michael, who has also scored 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Jurassic World', believes that audiences will enjoy Matt's ''fresh'' take on Batman.

He said: ''I do love it. I think what he's doing is really cool, and it's different and it feels fresh. In the way I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or a comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.''

Robert Pattinson takes over from Ben Affleck as the iconic superhero for the project and Michael believes 'The Lighthouse' star is a ''great'' choice for the role.

He remarked: ''I feel like that is such a crazy great choice for Batman and people will realise that once they see it.''