'The Batman' composer Michael Giacchino feels he has ''total freedom'' working on the film and has been impressed by director Matt Reeves' approach.
Michael Giacchino feels that he has ''total freedom'' scoring 'The Batman'.
The composer is working with Matt Reeves for his take on The Caped Crusader and admits that he has enjoyed Matt's laid back approach to making the DC Comics movie.
Speaking to Collider, Michael said: ''I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman.''
The 52-year-old composer - who previously collaborated with Matt on 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' - is adamant that a Batman project should not conform to a certain idea and insists creative people should be given a blank slate to tell a story set around The Dark Knight.
Michael explained: ''I love it when I see a graphic novel of Batman in the 1800s. To me that is cool. I love that. I'm not the kind of person that says Batman must always be this. It's like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it.''
Michael, who has also scored 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Jurassic World', believes that audiences will enjoy Matt's ''fresh'' take on Batman.
He said: ''I do love it. I think what he's doing is really cool, and it's different and it feels fresh. In the way I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or a comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.''
Robert Pattinson takes over from Ben Affleck as the iconic superhero for the project and Michael believes 'The Lighthouse' star is a ''great'' choice for the role.
He remarked: ''I feel like that is such a crazy great choice for Batman and people will realise that once they see it.''
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
Listen to his new track 'I Only Know One Thing'.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
These renditions of Celtic songs are some of the best.
It used to be Weekly Music Highlights, but now coronavirus has ruined it all.
These acoustic reprises of songs that appeared on Halestorm's 2018's album 'Vicious' show the band in a whole new light.
'The Bends' was released on this day (March 13th) in 1996.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...
Earth has become a post-apocalyptic nightmare inhabited by the few survivors of a virus that...
Nearing a decade after a massive percentage of human civilisation was destroyed after a virus...
While there was no way this would recapture the magic of the 2008 original Let...
If you haven't been beaten over the head enough with news of the grand entrance...
The Yards begins with a rebirth of sorts. A subway train emerges from a...