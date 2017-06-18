Michael Fassbender has reportedly moved in with Alicia Vikander.

The 'Alien: Covenant' actor has been in a relationship with 28-year-old actress Alicia for three years, and is believed to have moved into a new London home together after Michael moved out of his bachelor pad in the English capital.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Michael and Alicia have moved in together officially after she had to spend so much time in the UK filming the new 'Tomb Raider' movie.

''He'd never properly lived with a girlfriend before but they are seriously loved up. They have a lot of places they call home but this is the only place that is officially both of theirs and they are thrilled.''

The news comes after the 40-year-old 'Assassin's Creed' actor previously described relationships as a ''risk'', and likened them to doing the dangerous ''leap of faith'' seen in the action movie.

Asked if he is comfortable with risk, he said: ''Of course. In ['Assassin's Creed'] there is a scene where my character takes a so-called 'leap of faith' and jumps down 38m.

''And I have done that [metaphorically] in many respects. Going into certain relationships or jumping from a cliff into water is a leap of faith. Or in work when we are going for something that seems daunting.''

Meanwhile, Alicia - who met Michael whilst filming for the 2016 movie 'The Light Between Oceans' - said her relationship with the Hollywood hunk is ''easy''.

She said: ''I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal.''

The Derek Cianfrance directed title chronicles a couple falling for each other, but Michael insisted it wasn't the romance romantic setting of the movie that brought them together.

In an interview last year, Michael added: ''It wasn't the first time in a movie either of us had played somebody who is falling in love. There is an element of separation there. If I'm playing a murderer, I don't go out and start murdering people.''