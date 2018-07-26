Michael Bublé has become a father for the third time.

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker already has sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, with his wife Luisana Lopilato, but the pair have welcomed one more to the ranks as they revealed they are now the proud parents of a baby girl, after Luisana gave birth recently.

Luisana revealed the news when she shared a photo of her daughter's hand on Instagram on Thursday (26.07.18) alongside a caption which was written in Spanish, her native language.

She wrote: ''Cómo explicar que nos explota el corazón de amor? Que no nos alcanzan las horas del día para contemplarla. Le agradezco a Dios por hacernos este regalo de vida y alegría! Porque mirar sus ojos es mirar el cielo mismo! Te amamos hasta el infinito y más allá. Te esperábamos no solo para crecer como familia... nos diste luz, esperanza, en fin sos y serás nuestra Vida del alma!! #regalodedios #feliz #family #ourprincess (sic)''

When translated, the caption is believed to read: ''How to explain that the heart of love exploits us? That we do not reach the hours of the day to contemplate it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and joy! Because to look at his eyes is to look at the sky itself! We love you to infinity and beyond. We were waiting for you not only to grow as a family ... you gave us light, hope, finally you are and you will be our Soul Life !! (sic)''

The couple had confirmed they were expecting their third child in February, before Michael, 42, later revealed they would be having a baby girl.

He said: ''Everything's good, and I've got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming.''