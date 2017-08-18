Michael B. Jordan is set to star in a 'Bittersweet Life'.

The 30-year-old actor has been cast in the remake of the 2005 Korean action thriller in which the American hunk will portray a mobster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot will explore the dark life of the gangster, who is ordered by his superiors to kill one of his lovers if they find out she has been unfaithful.

However, the 'Creed' star's character, which was previously played by Lee Byung-Hun, builds a close alliance with the woman and is torn as to what action to take.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson is on hand to direct the Fox production, which will also be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen from 21 Laps, as well as CJ Entertainment.

And Jason Young will be on board to oversee the creative process.

And the California-born star is set for a busy year ahead as he is set to appear in the HBO film 'Fahrenheit 451' alongside Michael Shannon, as well as the highly anticipated Marvel movie 'Black Panther'.

Jordan is set to portray Erik Killmonger, an expert fighter and nemesis of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), in the film, which is being directed by his 'Fruitvale Station' helmer Ryan Coogler.

The motion picture is expected to expand on the storyline that was first introduced in 'Captain America: Civil War' of how T'Challa becomes the Black Panther.

Other actors in the movie include Forest Whitaker, who will take on the role of Zuri, an elder statesman in Wakanda, and 'The Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira, who is to portray Okoye, the head of the Dora Milaje, the Black Panther's personal bodyguards.

The movie is slated for release in February 2018.